Is Ariana Grande being considered to play Megara in Disney's live-action Hercules?

Ariana Grande has long been a fan casting for the role of Megara (aka Meg) in Disney's live-action Hercules movie. Now, she's finally addressed the rumors! © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Mike Coppola / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

No chance, no way, she won't say it – or will she?

The pop star spoke with Variety's Awards Circuit Podcast recently about her work in acting, something she's been keen to pursue further after the success of Wicked.

One potential role discussed was Megara in the live-action Hercules flick, set to be directed by Guy Ritchie.

"I have seen some of that," she said of the fan-led push for her to take on the role. "But it's never been an actual discussion."

Although she said she was "flattered" by the suggestion, Ariana couldn't resist giving her longtime friend Liz Gillies a shoutout.

"I do think that I would be remiss if I didn't say this… I think [Elizabeth] Gillies should be Megara," she said of her former Victorious castmate and real-life bestie.

"She's brilliant. Ugh, god. That would be a fantastic role for her."