Ariana Grande and Liz Gillies win Halloween with Showgirls-inspired costumes

Los Angeles, California - Ariana Grande and her Victorious co-star Liz Gillies have returned to reclaim their crowns as the queens of Halloween with their latest look inspired by the 1995 movie Showgirls.

The pair dropped a flood of snaps revealing their looks for the annual tradition via Instagram on Monday, just in time for the big day.

Ariana opted to dress as Nomi Malone, played by Elizabeth Berkley in the flick, while Liz was Cristal Connors, played by Gina Gershon.

The looks featured meticulous hair, bejeweled makeup, and lavish costuming, with the Positions singer flaunting curely blonde locks in the costume, which she recently dyed for her role in the upcoming Wicked movie.

Ariana and Liz's respective posts documented a number of costume changes as well, proving that no one does Halloween quite like them!

The former Nickelodeon stars also showed off their acting chops as they played out several scenes from the cult classic and gave fans a peek at the hilarious bloopers as well.