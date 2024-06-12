Ariana Grande breaks silence on Nickelodeon allegations: "How devastating"
New York, New York - Ariana Grande has spoken out on allegations of sexual harassment during her time on Nickelodeon, a story hugely made popular by the recent docuseries Quiet On Set.
Ari is finally ready to say her piece.
On Wednesday, the 30-year-old star guest starred on Penn Badgley's Podcrushed podcast on YouTube, just days after the You actor played Ari's love interest in her newly-released music video for the boy is mine.
Ariana delved deep into her childhood star past and revealed she was devastated for her peers who shared their traumatic experiences in the docuseries.
Speaking about child acting, the Victorious alum stated the environment should be safer, including mandatory therapy and allowing parents to be wherever they want.
"Obviously, my relationship to it has been changing," she said, adding that she's re-processing the experience now that she's older.
"There's not a word for how devastating that is to hear about," she concluded, speaking about the victims who have come out to discuss their hardships while acting with director Dan Schneider – who has been accused of misconduct and sexual harassment.
But besides all that, Ariana is grateful for being able to establish new characters alongside her best friend, Liz Gillies, at such a young age.
Ariana Grande gets emotional in new podcast
The eternal sunshine singer discussed the "cultural shift" happening with child actors and the community they grow up in, noting that things are changing for the better.
She brought up the sexual "innuendos" that she didn't catch as a child working on set, saying how crazy it is now to watch it back.
"It's an awakening," Ariana admitted.
After being told by a co-host that "grace" is one of Ariana's best attributes, she immediately started tearing up and thanking the team.
"My therapist is doing great," she jokingly added.
Cover photo: Collage: Angela WEISS / AFP & Screenshot/YouTube/@podcrushed