Millie Bobby Brown pays homage to Ariana Grande in new post: "yes, and?"

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown showed her love for Ariana Grande – and her newest single – with a stunning new photo.

Millie Bobby Brown (r.) paid tribute to Ariana Grande with her latest post. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/arianagrande & milliebobbybrown

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star dropped a snap of herself posing in a corset-style matching set.

"yes, and?" she captioned the post, a nod to Ariana's lead single from the forthcoming album Eternal Sunshine.

Millie paid homage to the 30-year-old singer's iconic ponytail with her hairstyle, which was highlighted by the photo's profile angle.

The Enola Holmes actor has never been afraid to show off her fangirl side, having previously gone full Swiftie mode as she attended The Eras Tour and rocked a Lover-era look last summer.

Millie's feed was kept quite active on Tuesday, as she also shared a new trailer for her upcoming Netflix flick, Damsel, and an inside look at the New York launch event for her new clothing line, florence by mills fashion. Talk about keeping busy!

Damsel will hit the streaming service on March 8, while the first florence fashion collection, cozy crush, is available now on the brand's website.