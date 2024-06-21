Arnold Schwarzenegger urges Austrian climate forum to "stop the bleeding"

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during the opening of the 8th Austrian World Summit themed "Be Useful: Tools for a Healthy Planet" at the Hofburg Palace in Vienna. © JOE KLAMAR / AFP

The Austrian World Summit, founded by the Terminator star and his Schwarzenegger Climate Initiative in 2017, began on Thursday in Vienna with the aim of bringing people, business and industry together to find ways to solve the climate crisis.



During his opening speech, the 76-year-old actor called for action from its members and asked them to do "whatever it takes" to solve the problems caused by greenhouse gasses.

He said: "Envision the world without pollution. Imagine it without any death from exhaust or oil or smoke or coal. Picture your children and your grandchildren playing in clean lakes and rivers and breathing fresh air."

He added: "What would you do to make that vision a reality? I know my answer – whatever it takes. Whatever it takes."

"Stop the bleeding, save our children, save the planet, save our future. I know you have the brains, I know you have the heart. And I know you have the power – so let’s do it."