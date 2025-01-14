Author Neil Gaiman faces horrific new sexual assault allegations from multiple women
New York, New York - Author Neil Gaiman, known for acclaimed works like Coraline and The Sandman, has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women in a bombshell new report.
In a report published by Vulture on Monday, eight women opened up about their encounters with the 64-year-old writer.
Among the accusers was Scarlett Pavlovich, who worked as a babysitter for Gaiman and his estranged wife, Amanda Palmer.
Pavlovich, who had been a longtime friend of Palmer's, claimed that Gaiman joined her in a bath without her consent and sexually assaulted her.
She detailed a number of additional alleged incidents of assault and said that Gaiman's son even addressed her as a "slave" and requested she refer to him as "master" – just as his father had ordered her to do for him.
Another woman, identified as Caroline, said she had a relationship with Gaiman before he assaulted her when she fell asleep reading to his son in Gaiman and Palmer's bed.
"I remember thinking that there was something really wrong with him," Caroline said.
In another shocking accusation, Kendra Stout alleged that the American Gods author raped her after she met him at a book signing in 2007.
The latest accusations come after an initial wave of disturbing allegations detailed in a podcast by Tortoise Media last year.
Production halted on multiple adaptations of Gaiman's novels
After the podcast allegations – which included Pavlovich's story – Gaimain's representatives denied the claims.
"Sexual degradation, bondage, domination, sadism, and masochism may not be to everyone's taste, but between consenting adults, BDSM is lawful," a representative said, per the BBC, despite the allegations specifically stating it was not consensual.
In October 2024, Gaiman agreed to step back from production on season 3 of the Amazon hit Good Omens, based on his book of the same name.
Disney has also suspended production on an adaptation of another of his novels, The Graveyard Book.
The Vulture story further revealed that Gaiman had paid several of the accusers thousands of dollars to stay silent.
Cover photo: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP