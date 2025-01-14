Author Neil Gaiman faces horrific new sexual assault allegations from multiple women

New York, New York - Author Neil Gaiman, known for acclaimed works like Coraline and The Sandman, has been accused of sexual assault by multiple women in a bombshell new report.

In a report published by Vulture on Monday, eight women opened up about their encounters with the 64-year-old writer.

Among the accusers was Scarlett Pavlovich, who worked as a babysitter for Gaiman and his estranged wife, Amanda Palmer.

Pavlovich, who had been a longtime friend of Palmer's, claimed that Gaiman joined her in a bath without her consent and sexually assaulted her.

She detailed a number of additional alleged incidents of assault and said that Gaiman's son even addressed her as a "slave" and requested she refer to him as "master" – just as his father had ordered her to do for him.

Another woman, identified as Caroline, said she had a relationship with Gaiman before he assaulted her when she fell asleep reading to his son in Gaiman and Palmer's bed.

"I remember thinking that there was something really wrong with him," Caroline said.

In another shocking accusation, Kendra Stout alleged that the American Gods author raped her after she met him at a book signing in 2007.

The latest accusations come after an initial wave of disturbing allegations detailed in a podcast by Tortoise Media last year.