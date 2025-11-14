Bad Bunny wins top album prize at Latin Grammys in Vegas

Las Vegas, Nevada - Puerto Rican superstar Bad Bunny enjoyed a victory lap Thursday night at the Latin Grammys, the biggest celebration of Spanish and Portuguese-language music.

Bad Bunny accepts the Album of the Year award during the 26th Annual Latin Grammy Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, on November 13, 2025. © VALERIE MACON / AFP

The reggaeton star won five awards from 12 nominations, including the coveted best album prize – a category in which he is also competing at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards in February.

Bad Bunny also won for Best Urban/Urban Fusion Performance, Best Reggaeton Performance, Best Urban Music Album and Best Urban Song.

The awards triumph for Debi Tirar Mas Fotos (I should have taken more photos) marks another chapter in a year in which the 31-year-old – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio – has swept the entertainment world.

A barnstorming residency in his native Puerto Rico has just ended, with a world tour set to kick off this month in the Dominican Republic.

The reggaeton breakout made headlines when he said the tour would not include any dates on the US mainland because he was concerned his fans might be targeted by President Donald Trump's immigration raids.

The one exception to his self-imposed ban will be the Super Bowl halftime show on February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

The performance, which comes midway through the NFL final, is routinely one of the television events of the year, watched by well over 100 million people in the US alone, with millions more tuning in around the world.