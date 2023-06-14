Bella Ramsey makes new revelations about their sexual orientation

London, UK - Months after coming out as non-binary, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has opened up about their sexual orientation.

Bella Ramsey has opened up in a new interview with British Vogue on their journey since coming out as non-binary. © THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Speaking to British Vogue, the 19-year-old actor, who became famous for their role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, opened up on their journey, saying that coming out as non-binary earlier this year was a difficult step.

"I've fought that word for so long," they said. "I didn't want people to think I was just trying to be trendy. But it’s a very succinct way to describe to people who I am."

"I had a lot of anxiety around pronouns," they confessed. "When The Last of Us first came out, I was like, 'Everyone just call me 'she' because I look like a 'she' to you, so it’s fine.'"

"But now I’m able to vocalize it more, being called 'they' is the most truthful thing for me. That’s who I am the most."