Bella Ramsey makes new revelations about their sexual orientation
London, UK - Months after coming out as non-binary, The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey has opened up about their sexual orientation.
Speaking to British Vogue, the 19-year-old actor, who became famous for their role as Lyanna Mormont in Game of Thrones, opened up on their journey, saying that coming out as non-binary earlier this year was a difficult step.
"I've fought that word for so long," they said. "I didn't want people to think I was just trying to be trendy. But it’s a very succinct way to describe to people who I am."
"I had a lot of anxiety around pronouns," they confessed. "When The Last of Us first came out, I was like, 'Everyone just call me 'she' because I look like a 'she' to you, so it’s fine.'"
"But now I’m able to vocalize it more, being called 'they' is the most truthful thing for me. That’s who I am the most."
Bella Ramsey can't wait to film season 2 of The Last of Us
The Nottingham-born star also spoke out about their sexuality.
"You never fully know who you are, it’s ever evolving," they said. "But I certainly think that people have gathered that I’m not 100% straight. I’m a little bit wavy, you know? That’s what I like to say."
Ramsey has also always received support and approval from the crew and fellow actors, most notably from her The Last of Us co-star, Pedro Pascal, whose sister is trans.
"I always felt like he had my back; we take care of each other," Ramsey said of their fellow actor.
Filming is scheduled to begin in the fall for the second season of The Last of Us, in which Ramsey's character Ellie is to enter into a romantic relationship with a woman.
Ramsey is already full of anticipation: "I can't wait for that storyline."
Cover photo: THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP