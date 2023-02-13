The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey claps back at critics and dishes on gender identity
London, UK - Actor Bella Ramsey is not letting the critics get her down about her buzzworthy role in The Last of Us, and fans can't get enough of her epic clap backs.
While Ellie is busy fighting the clickers, Bella is crushing her critics.
The 19-year-old star faced some seriously high expectations from video game fans as she took on the role of Ellie in HBO Max's TV adaptation of The Last of Us.
Thankfully, her acclaimed performance has certainly solidified her capabilities in the role.
The third episode of The Last of Us broke hearts everywhere with a touching example of poignant LGBTQ+ representation.
Though the storyline was praised by most viewers, a vocal minority spoke out against the inclusion of gay characters.
Ramsey, however, knows that the show is on the right side of history.
"If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out," she said, per GQ.
Fans have collectively praised the actor's words, with one fan writing, "I will protect this kid with my life you tell them, Bella."
The Last of Us fans respond to Bella Ramsey's latest comments
Ramsey, who is nonbinary, has stated that she's comfortable with any pronouns being used for her, but she elected to use she and her for the GQ profile.
Many have applauded the young star for speaking so candidly about her gender identity after she revealed that she wore a binder for the majority of the show's filming to help her focus.
"i love bella ramsey so much u dont know how important it is to have a young non binary person star as a lead in an extremely popular show and talk so openly about it its so amazing," one fan wrote on Twitter.
Fans also clamored over Ramsey's sweet reference to her co-star and TikTok's current celebrity crush, Pedro Pascal.
The Catherine Called Birdy star described the 47-year-old actor as "super supportive" of her and said they had shared several discussions about gender and sexuality.
Pascal has been a fierce ally of the LGBTQ+ community and publicly shared his support for his sister, Lux, who came out as trans in 2021.
"[The conversations] weren't always deep: they could be funny and humorous, the whole spectrum. We were just very honest and open with each other," Ramsey said.
The new comments have only further fueled the internet's obsession with the duo's off-screen bond.
"you just can't tell me they aren't Joel and Ellie irl because omg," one fan said.
Cover photo: FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP