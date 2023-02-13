The Last of Us star Bella Ramsey claps back at critics and dishes on gender identity

London, UK - Actor Bella Ramsey is not letting the critics get her down about her buzzworthy role in The Last of Us , and fans can't get enough of her epic clap backs.

Bella Ramsey stars as Ellie on HBO's The Last of Us. © FRAZER HARRISON / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

While Ellie is busy fighting the clickers, Bella is crushing her critics.

The 19-year-old star faced some seriously high expectations from video game fans as she took on the role of Ellie in HBO Max's TV adaptation of The Last of Us.

Thankfully, her acclaimed performance has certainly solidified her capabilities in the role.

The third episode of The Last of Us broke hearts everywhere with a touching example of poignant LGBTQ+ representation.

Though the storyline was praised by most viewers, a vocal minority spoke out against the inclusion of gay characters.

Ramsey, however, knows that the show is on the right side of history.

"If you don't want to watch the show because it has gay storylines, because it has a trans character, that's on you, and you're missing out," she said, per GQ.

Fans have collectively praised the actor's words, with one fan writing, "I will protect this kid with my life you tell them, Bella."