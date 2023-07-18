Betty Who manifests Broadway dream with debut in Hadestown

New York, New York - Pop star Betty Who will soon make her Broadway debut – and she likely manifested it into existence!

Betty Who will debut in the Broadway musical Hadestown on September 5. © Collage: Courtesy: BMG / Instagram/bettywho

The Australian-American queer icon will step into the Broadway spotlight in the musical Hadestown on September 5. She will assume the role of Persephone in the Greek myth – queen of the Underworld.

In an exclusive earlier this year, she told TAG24 NEWS that after performing around the world and getting her start as her pop persona Betty Who in New York, her next bucket list goal was the Great White Way.

"I think my Broadway performance debut is imminent," she spilled. "I'm speaking it into existence."

Now, just months later, the dream has become a reality.

The singer-songwriter revealed she has aspirations to compose a musical as well - so who knows what else is in the pipeline!

"I started singing because I loved Broadway," Betty added, explaining one of her earliest performing memories was singing a song from Pippin at a musical theater camp at age 11.

Now, she's taking on the biggest theater stage of them all.