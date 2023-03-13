Betty Who lights up New York with the BIG! Tour

New York, New York - Betty Who commanded the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom over the weekend, as her loyal Who Crew fanbase came out in full force for an electric night of music .

Betty Who (c.) lit up Hammerstein Ballroom on Saturday night during the New York City stop of her BIG! Tour. © TAG24 / Lena Grotticelli

In an exclusive with TAG24 NEWS, Betty Who promised the New York City stop of her BIG! Tour would be "a night to remember."

She certainly delivered on that promise.

The pop star made a triumphant return to the Big Apple on Saturday night since her last stop in 2019, fittingly opening her show with the dance track WEEKEND off her latest album, BIG!.

"What you doin' for the weekend?" she sang. Fans had the answer: spending it with Betty Who.

The 31-year-old exploded onto the stage with a smile and an extra dose of flirty fun. As she said several times throughout her high-voltage show, "There's no place I'd rather be than right here with you, New York." The feeling from fans was mutual.

The 90-minute set saw the singer in top form with polished and flowing choreography that left room for Betty's sexy and silly sides to shine through. Her vocals were crystal clear and filled with power.

"The more energy you give me," she told the crowd, "the crazier I'll get up here."