Betty Who lights up New York with the BIG! Tour
New York, New York - Betty Who commanded the stage at Hammerstein Ballroom over the weekend, as her loyal Who Crew fanbase came out in full force for an electric night of music.
In an exclusive with TAG24 NEWS, Betty Who promised the New York City stop of her BIG! Tour would be "a night to remember."
She certainly delivered on that promise.
The pop star made a triumphant return to the Big Apple on Saturday night since her last stop in 2019, fittingly opening her show with the dance track WEEKEND off her latest album, BIG!.
"What you doin' for the weekend?" she sang. Fans had the answer: spending it with Betty Who.
The 31-year-old exploded onto the stage with a smile and an extra dose of flirty fun. As she said several times throughout her high-voltage show, "There's no place I'd rather be than right here with you, New York." The feeling from fans was mutual.
The 90-minute set saw the singer in top form with polished and flowing choreography that left room for Betty's sexy and silly sides to shine through. Her vocals were crystal clear and filled with power.
"The more energy you give me," she told the crowd, "the crazier I'll get up here."
Betty Who holds New York in the palm of her hand
Before the show, Betty told TAG24 NYC has a particularly special place in her heart.
"New York is one of the big ones," she said. "To be playing Hammerstein feels very surreal."
She reiterated onstage that she played her first ever show as Betty Who at Pianos on New York's Lower East Side for "about 75 homosexuals."
It was clear on Saturday how much larger that still mostly queer fanbase has grown – and how her magnetism keeps them in the palm of her hand.
The night's most memorable moment came when Betty surged into the middle of the crowd with her guitar, creating an intimate space for slower tunes like Wanna Be - a singalong she said came to her as if "sent from Jesus."
From above, it looked like Betty was swimming in a sea of fans, floating in a red jumpsuit amongst many she called "familiar faces" who have supported her through her decade-long career.
She summed up the moment in her final words of the night: "Thank you, most of all, to all of you."
Betty Who will continue her BIG! Tour throughout March, with a final stop on Saturday, April 1 in Los Angeles.
Cover photo: TAG24 / Lena Grotticelli