Beyoncé reveals Blue Ivy used hate comments as motivation on Renaissance World Tour
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé dished that her daughter Blue Ivy used fan criticism as inspiration during the Renaissance World Tour.
You won't break Blue Ivy's soul!
Per Page Six, the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate star revealed in her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, that she initially wasn't sure if it was a good idea for her 11-year-old daughter to join her on stage.
The Cuff It singer reportedly shared that Blue Ivy "told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no" adding that she almost "passed out" the first time the pre-teen surprised fans in Paris.
Bey further revealed that Blue Ivy was severely affected by fans mocking her first few performances.
The oldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids used the negativity as motivation to train harder, however, and her now-impressive dance moves have been steadily improving ever since!
The Break My Soul artist stunned at the star-studded LA premiere for her concert flick, which will hit theaters December 1!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce