Beyoncé reveals Blue Ivy used hate comments as motivation on Renaissance World Tour

Beyoncé dished on her initial reluctance to allow daughter Blue Ivy to join her on stage during the star's ground-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé dished that her daughter Blue Ivy used fan criticism as inspiration during the Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé (r.) dished on how her daughter Blue Ivy (l.) was affected by fans mocking her early performances in the Renaissance World Tour.
Beyoncé (r.) dished on how her daughter Blue Ivy (l.) was affected by fans mocking her early performances in the Renaissance World Tour.  © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

You won't break Blue Ivy's soul!

Per Page Six, the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate star revealed in her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, that she initially wasn't sure if it was a good idea for her 11-year-old daughter to join her on stage.

The Cuff It singer reportedly shared that Blue Ivy "told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no" adding that she almost "passed out" the first time the pre-teen surprised fans in Paris.

Taylor Swift debuts rare surprise songs at The Eras Tour in São Paulo
Taylor Swift Taylor Swift debuts rare surprise songs at The Eras Tour in São Paulo

Bey further revealed that Blue Ivy was severely affected by fans mocking her first few performances.

The oldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids used the negativity as motivation to train harder, however, and her now-impressive dance moves have been steadily improving ever since!

The Break My Soul artist stunned at the star-studded LA premiere for her concert flick, which will hit theaters December 1!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

More on Beyoncé: