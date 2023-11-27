Beyoncé reveals Blue Ivy used hate comments as motivation on Renaissance World Tour

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé dished that her daughter Blue Ivy used fan criticism as inspiration during the Renaissance World Tour .

Beyoncé (r.) dished on how her daughter Blue Ivy (l.) was affected by fans mocking her early performances in the Renaissance World Tour. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

You won't break Blue Ivy's soul!

Per Page Six, the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate star revealed in her concert movie, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, that she initially wasn't sure if it was a good idea for her 11-year-old daughter to join her on stage.



The Cuff It singer reportedly shared that Blue Ivy "told me she was ready to perform, and I told her no" adding that she almost "passed out" the first time the pre-teen surprised fans in Paris.

Bey further revealed that Blue Ivy was severely affected by fans mocking her first few performances.

The oldest of Beyoncé and Jay-Z's kids used the negativity as motivation to train harder, however, and her now-impressive dance moves have been steadily improving ever since!