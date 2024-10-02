Beyoncé bares her booty in high fashion Levi's Jeans campaign!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé stripped down to her briefs in her new Levi's Jeans campaign!

Beyoncé took her fans to the laundromat in style for her new Levi Jeans campaign. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

Alexa, play LEVII'S JEANS by the 43-year-old singer and Post Malone!

Queen Bey has teamed up with the iconic denim brand by putting a spin on the classic Levi's jeans.

The ad, which the Cowboy Carter hitmaker dropped via Instagram on Tuesday, was set to Bey's track and featured the songstress doing her laundry in a white t-shirt and booty-hugging jeans 'fit, plus a matching cowboy hat and blue heeled boots.

The Texas Hold 'Em artist then proceeds to sultrily strip down to a pair of men's briefs while on-lookers gaze at her.

The clip ends with Bey leaving the laundromat in the stylish tighty whites – only the pop star could look this good on laundry day!

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winning entertainer, who sported denim-on-denim looks to promote her new country album, dished on the collab in a press statement.