Beyoncé confirms Christmas Day halftime show for Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens game!

Houston, Texas - Everyone get in formation because Beyoncé just gave the world an early Christmas gift!

Beyoncé is headed back to her home state for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens Christmas Day game. © KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Sunday, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker confirmed that she will perform at the halftime show for the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens football game.

Bey teased the news via Instagram in a clip set to an a cappella version of her track, AMERIICAN REQUIEM, where the entertainer is seen standing on top of a car decorated in red roses.

The 16 Carriages singer stood in front of a microphone while flaunting her curves in a patriotic fit that included a white cowboy hat along with a red, white, and blue dress.

Bey then caught a football that was thrown to her from off-camera before a title card dropped more info about the anticipated set.

The game, which will air live on Christmas Day, will be part of Netflix's first-ever NFL Christmas Gameday and will take place at NRG Stadium in the Grammy-winner's home state.