Beyoncé reveals original plans for Cowboy Carter: "I had to trust God's timing"

Los Angeles, California - Ahead of the overwhelming success of Beyoncé's latest album , Cowboy Carter , the singer spilled a major secret about the country record.

Beyoncé dished that she originally planned to drop Cowboy Carter before Renaissance. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

On Friday, the 42-year-old entertainer changed the country genre forever with Act II of her Renaissance takeover.

Before the album's anticipated midnight release, Queen Bey revealed in a Park Entertainment press statement that Cowboy Carter was originally intended to be Act I.

"This album took over five years," she said of Act II, per Billboard.

"It's been really great to have the time and the grace to be able to take my time with it. I was initially going to put Cowboy Carter out [before Renaissance], but with the pandemic, there was too much heaviness in the world."

Bey added, "We wanted to dance. We deserved to dance. But I had to trust God's timing."

The BeyHive has not stopped buzzing over the 27-track project, which features a sassy Jolene cover and a tantalizing Miley Cyrus duet on the song, II Most Wanted.