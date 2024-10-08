Beyoncé countrifies the corpcore fashion trend at SirDavis race track event

Los Angeles, California - If there were ever a time for Beyoncé to rock cowboycore , it would be at the race track! But the fashion-savvy singer made sure to mix in some of the rising new corpcore trend for good measure.

Superstar singer Beyoncé rocked a mix of her famous cowboycore fashion with the up-and-coming corpcore trend in a plunging blazer dress! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce & @sirdavis

Bee-haw!

Queen Bey took to Instagram on Tuesday to serve up some more creative Western-inspired looks from a recent SirDavis Whisky event, a liquor brand the Cowboy Carter artist launched in August.

Beyoncé took over the Santa Anita Park horse racing track in California alongside her hubby, Jay-Z, and fellow style icon Cher.

A viral clip of the event shows the Texas Hold 'Em singer sipping SirDavis amid cheering crowds while the jockeys did their thing.

Glimpses of Bey's outfit could be seen in the video, but her Tuesday carousel post gave fans a better look at the gorgeous ensemble.