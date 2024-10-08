Beyoncé countrifies the corpcore fashion trend at SirDavis race track event
Los Angeles, California - If there were ever a time for Beyoncé to rock cowboycore, it would be at the race track! But the fashion-savvy singer made sure to mix in some of the rising new corpcore trend for good measure.
Bee-haw!
Queen Bey took to Instagram on Tuesday to serve up some more creative Western-inspired looks from a recent SirDavis Whisky event, a liquor brand the Cowboy Carter artist launched in August.
Beyoncé took over the Santa Anita Park horse racing track in California alongside her hubby, Jay-Z, and fellow style icon Cher.
A viral clip of the event shows the Texas Hold 'Em singer sipping SirDavis amid cheering crowds while the jockeys did their thing.
Glimpses of Bey's outfit could be seen in the video, but her Tuesday carousel post gave fans a better look at the gorgeous ensemble.
Beyoncé works it in corpcore meets cowboycore look!
The mogul sported a plunging blazer suit dress in a gray checkered pattern for that steamy "office siren" edge.
Bey added to this a matching checkered duster jacket draped over her shoulders along with a matching mini skirt, barely visible over her blazer dress.
She also rocked an ultra wide-brimmed cowboy hat (duh), sheer black tights, a black structured basket-weave purse, black pointed-toe pumps, and a pair of thick black rounded glasses. Oh, and better not forget her cigar!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@beyonce & @sirdavis