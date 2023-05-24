Beyoncé drops sexy snaps from date night with Jay-Z
London, UK - Oui Oui! Beyoncé took a break from her monumental Renaissance World Tour for a sweet date night with her hubby, Jay-Z!
On Tuesday, the 41-year-old music artist dropped pics from a date night with her billionaire hubby on Instagram.
And naturally, the Carters slayed their respective ensembles.
Queen Bey was a vision while sporting a pinstripe suit with a slouchy, double-breasted blazer, a glossy black bra, and matching high-waisted hot shorts paired with over-the-knee leather boots with silver lining.
As for the Gotta Have It rapper, he matched his wifey's 'fit with a black crew neck sweater layered underneath a quilted dark gray vest, white trousers, white sneakers, a black knit beanie, and black shades.
Bey's post also featured a few highlights from the pair's outing, including snaps of the couple clinking glasses of wine and a platter of raw oysters.
Meanwhile, the Crazy in Love singer continues to dominate the globe with her elaborate Renaissance World Tour, with her next stop being in Paris.
Since Paris is the city of love, it makes sense for the Carters to flaunt their adoration for each other while looking fashionable as ever!
Cover photo: Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé