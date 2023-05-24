Beyoncé drops sexy snaps from date night with Jay-Z

London, UK - Oui Oui! Beyoncé took a break from her monumental Renaissance World Tour for a sweet date night with her hubby, Jay-Z!

Beyoncé (r.) gives fans a glimpse at her recent fashion-forward date night with Jay-Z. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

On Tuesday, the 41-year-old music artist dropped pics from a date night with her billionaire hubby on Instagram.

And naturally, the Carters slayed their respective ensembles.

Queen Bey was a vision while sporting a pinstripe suit with a slouchy, double-breasted blazer, a glossy black bra, and matching high-waisted hot shorts paired with over-the-knee leather boots with silver lining.

As for the Gotta Have It rapper, he matched his wifey's 'fit with a black crew neck sweater layered underneath a quilted dark gray vest, white trousers, white sneakers, a black knit beanie, and black shades.

Bey's post also featured a few highlights from the pair's outing, including snaps of the couple clinking glasses of wine and a platter of raw oysters.

Meanwhile, the Crazy in Love singer continues to dominate the globe with her elaborate Renaissance World Tour, with her next stop being in Paris.