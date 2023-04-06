Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are banking billions in latest Forbes list!

Los Angeles, California - Kim Kardashian and Rihanna are all about those Benjamins as both ladies have made Forbes annual list of billionaires!

Rihanna and Kim Kardashian are among the few celebrities that can call themselves billionaires. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/kimkardashian & badgalriri

Kimmy Cakes and RiRi got billions on the mind per the yearly list that dropped on Tuesday.

The business-savvy ladies are leading the helm of stars who made the cut, which included Beyoncé's hubby, rap mogul Jay-Z, as well as Oprah and retired NBA legend Michael Jordan.

Kimmy Cakes, who's the CEO of the popular businesses such as SKIMS and KKW Beauty, came in at number 2,259 with her wealth accumulated at $1.2 billion.



The 35-year-old Bad Gal artist, who's currently pregnant with her second child, ranked even higher than that, nabbing the 2,002nd spot. She's worth $1.4 billion, which is in part thanks to her successful Fenty brand.

Noticeably off the list this round is Kylie Jenner, who was dubbed the youngest self-made billionaire in 2019.