Beyoncé gets crazy in love with Jay-Z while enjoying Paris

Paris, France - Beyoncé was loved up with her hubby Jay-Z in Paris while enjoying some down amid her ground-breaking Renaissance World Tour.

Beyoncé (r) snuggles up with Jay-Z in Paris while on her Renaissance World Tour.
Beyoncé (r) snuggles up with Jay-Z in Paris while on her Renaissance World Tour.  © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

Queen Bey took a break from entertaining the masses for some loving – and croissants – in the City of Love.

Bey recently posted a photo dump on Instagram highlighting her free time with her hubby all-the-while looking fashionably perfect.

The carousel post includes a pic of the Partition singer sporting an all-denim ensemble featuring a cropped, light-wash denim jacket that's trimmed with crystals, which drape down and highlight her toned midsection.

Bey paired her top with high-waisted jeans that had two slits high up on her thighs, which were also adorned with crystals.

Beyoncé enjoys downtime with Jay-Z

Another shot shows Mrs. Carter about to munch on a croissant while rocking a bold red lip.

The final pic in the post is a sweet snap of Bey and Jay-Z snuggling up in matching black outfits with the Eiffel Tower behind the couple.

The America Has a Problem singer just wrapped her time in Europe and will be heading to North America in July to resume her Renaissance World Tour!

