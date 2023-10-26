Beyoncé makes major premiere announcement for Renaissance concert movie

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has announced that her upcoming movie , Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé, will have two premieres in two major cities.

Beyoncé will be stepping out for two premieres before the December release of her concert film, Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

The 42-year-old superstar will be that girl on the red carpet this year for her highly-anticipated flick!

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Beyoncé will hold two premieres for her upcoming concert film in Los Angeles and London.



Reportedly, the Church Girl artist will be stepping out in support of the theatrical version of her ground-breaking Renaissance World Tour at both the LA premiere on November 25 and London on November 30.

Beyoncé also shared the exciting news via Instagram on Thursday giving fans a look at the official poster for the musical film with the caption, "RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ, in theaters worldwide 12.01."

The Break My Soul singer first announced the upcoming movie at her Kansas City stop of the global tour.