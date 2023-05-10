Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour debut lights up social media

Stockholm, Sweden - Beyoncé 's long-awaited Renaissance World Tour has begun, and fans who couldn't attend the first show in Stockholm got a sneak peek at the long-awaited visuals on social media!

Beyoncé fans got a sneak peek at the Renaissance World Tour's opening night in Sweden through shared social media clips. © Collage: EZRA SHAW / JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP (TAG24 Edit)

Beyoncé kicked off her Renaissance World Tour in Stockholm at the Friends Arena on Wednesday, and fans were elated to see a first look at the music tour's opening night on social media.

Dedicated members of the BeyHive who were lucky enough to attend the show shared videos on Twitter featuring stunning set designs, visuals, and jaw-dropping choreography.

From performing the song Black Parade while dancing on a chrome vehicle to hitting some trendy TikTok moves, the 41-year-old Grammy-winning artist has started the tour off with powerful dynamics and pizzazz.



Beyoncé also addressed the release of the highly-anticipated Renaissance visuals from her seventh studio album during the tour.

"I know you hear me. You asked for the visuals. You've called for the queen, but a queen moves at her own pace, b***h," appeared on the huge arched screen encompassing the stage, which sent the crowd into a feral frenzy of excitement.

Take a look at how the online world of social media is celebrating the Halo singer's tour.