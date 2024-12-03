Beyoncé overtakes Taylor Swift as Billboard's No. 1 Greatest Pop Stars of the 21st Century!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has been crowned the Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century by Billboard, overtaking the likes of Taylor Swift, Rihanna, and more music powerhouses.

The top spot was revealed on Tuesday, with Billboard hailing the 43-year-old's "quarter-century of dominance" that includes 12 No. 1 hits on the Hot 100 and the title of most-awarded artist in the history of the Grammy Awards.

"When you're talking about greatness, and when you're talking about greatness for the 21st century specifically, no one has a longer or fuller track record than Beyoncé," author Andrew Unterberger wrote.

The outlet got ahead of the inevitable Swiftie backlash as they doubled down on the decision to hold Taylor Swift at No. 2, despite Bey falling short in some statistical measures.

"While Taylor Swift is the century's biggest pop star by the numbers, Beyoncé tops our staff-chosen editorial list based on her full 25 years of influence, impact, and evolution," Unterberger wrote.

Beyoncé's win also put her atop Rihanna (No. 3), Drake (No. 4), and Lady Gaga (No. 5).