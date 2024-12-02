Beyoncé finally addressed those Cowboy Carter tour rumors, and she's got a big surprise up her sleeve!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé may not be going on tour for Cowboy Carter , but she has given the beyhive another treat!

Beyoncé will give fans a closer look at her Cowboy Carter album with never-before-seen content in her upcoming art book. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

The TEXAS HOLD 'EM hitmaker gave fans an early Christmas gift with more visuals from her wildly popular country-themed album.

Bey's Parkwood entertainment company announced in a Sunday Instagram post that the Cowboy Carter Art Book is now available to preorder on the pop star's official site for $74.

According to Parkwood, the 136-page book contains rare, never-before-seen content inspired by Cowboy Carter.

Meanwhile, the rumors surrounding a 2025 tour have finally been addressed by Bey's longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure.

A fan page on X, Cowboy Carter Tour, tweeted that Beyoncé would be preparing for her next tour after her halftime performance at the NFL Christmas Game.

Noel-Schure dispelled the chatter, writing under the post, "Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source, first."