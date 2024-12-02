Beyoncé finally addressed those Cowboy Carter tour rumors, and she's got a big surprise up her sleeve!
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé may not be going on tour for Cowboy Carter, but she has given the beyhive another treat!
The TEXAS HOLD 'EM hitmaker gave fans an early Christmas gift with more visuals from her wildly popular country-themed album.
Bey's Parkwood entertainment company announced in a Sunday Instagram post that the Cowboy Carter Art Book is now available to preorder on the pop star's official site for $74.
According to Parkwood, the 136-page book contains rare, never-before-seen content inspired by Cowboy Carter.
Meanwhile, the rumors surrounding a 2025 tour have finally been addressed by Bey's longtime publicist, Yvette Noel-Schure.
A fan page on X, Cowboy Carter Tour, tweeted that Beyoncé would be preparing for her next tour after her halftime performance at the NFL Christmas Game.
Noel-Schure dispelled the chatter, writing under the post, "Untrue. Nothing to report here. Whenever there is news, you will hear it directly from the source, first."
Though there's seemingly no new tour coming from Bey at the moment, fans will soon get to see her perform at the Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens game.
