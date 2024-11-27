Taylor Swift named Billboard's No. 2 Greatest Pop Star of 21st Century – but who's No. 1?

Los Angeles, California - Taylor Swift can add yet another music industry accolade to her illustrious career as she scores the honor of being Billboard's second Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century.

Billboard made the announcement on Tuesday, hailing the 34-year-old for taking "pop stardom to places we hadn't previously thought possible."

Taylor has earned 12 No. 1 hits on the company's Hot 100 charts, along with 13 No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200.

Amid their praise of the singer's nearly two-decade-long career, Billboard was sure to get ahead of the expected backlash from Swifties over Taylor not taking the coveted top spot.

"The fact that controversy will likely tear through the internet over her being just one small space below No. 1 is just another testament to her power, but regardless, her placement shouldn't leave Swifties upset for too long – especially considering how much later in the millennium she got her start, both in the genre and music in general," they wrote.

Taylor's position placed her above the likes of Rihanna (No. 3), Britney Spears (No. 6), Ariana Grande (No. 9), and more.

Alas, the question on everyone's minds remains: who is No. 1?