Beyoncé postpones mystery special announcement to support Los Angeles fire relief efforts

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé took to Instagram with an important update for her fans, revealing that she's postponing her big announcement to focus on the devastating wildfires sweeping Los Angeles.

In her heartfelt message, the 43-year-old Cowboy Carter hitmaker shared her deep concern for the families affected by the fires, sending prayers for healing and rebuilding.

"I continue to pray for healing and rebuilding for the families suffering from trauma and loss," Beyoncé said.

The Grammy-winning artist also took a moment to acknowledge the tireless work and bravery of first responders who've been working around the clock to protect the community.

But she didn't stop there – the superstar's BeyGOOD Foundation will also donate $2.5 million to the LA Fire Relief Fund to aid families who have lost their homes in areas like Altadena and Pasadena.

The donation will also support community organizations that are on the frontlines of the relief effort.