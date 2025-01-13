Beyoncé's BeyGOOD foundation donates millions for LA wildfires
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has dropped a hefty donation in support of Los Angeles communities tragically affected by the ongoing wildfires.
On Sunday, the Cowboy Carter hitmaker's foundation BeyGOOD announced via Instagram that Bey is donating $2.5 million toward an LA Fire Relief fund started by her charity.
The post's caption reads, "Los Angeles we stand with you. BeyGOOD is taking action by announcing the LA Fire Relief Fund with a donation of 2.5 million dollars."
It added, "The fund is earmarked to aid families in the Altadena/Pasadena area who lost their homes, and to churches and community centers to address the immediate needs of those affected by the wildfires."
The Grammy-winning artist is the latest celebrity to pledge money amid the devastating fires in Southern California that have left dozens without homes.
As of Sunday evening, the death toll amid the tragedy has reportedly risen to 24 individuals, including former child star Rory Sykes.
Fellow stars Paris Hilton, Jamie Lee Curtis, Halle Berry, and several others have also given generous financial support and personal donations amid the tragedy.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Future Image