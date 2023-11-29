Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles slams "racist" remarks: "I am sick of you losers!"
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles called out the critics who accused Bey of bleaching her skin!
On Tuesday, the 69-year-old defended her oldest daughter on Instagram after fans suggested that the 41-year-old entertainer lightened her skin for the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé LA premiere.
Knowles shared a clip that highlighted Bey throughout the years, starting with a photo from the event where the Break My Soul artist rocked platinum hair.
This platinum look was at the center of an intense online debate – and Mama Knowles had something to say about it.
"Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white," she began.
"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" Knowles continued, adding it's "sad" that people "continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."
Tina Knowles goes off on Beyoncé "haters"
The fashion designer also alleged that "a white woman from TMZ had the audacity to reach out" to one of her daughter's hairstylists "to get a statement" regarding the situation.
"I am sick and tired of people attacking her," Knowles wrote, adding, "Every time she does something that she works her ass off for and is a statement of her work ethic , talent and resilience. Here you sad little haters come out the woodwork."
"Jealousy and racism, sexism, double standards, you perpetuate those things," she went on. "Instead of celebrating a sister or just ignoring if you don't like her. I am sick of you losers. I know that she is going to be pissed at me for doing this, but I am fed up!"
Whew – you tell 'em, Ms. Knowles!
Cover photo: Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce