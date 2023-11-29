Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles slams "racist" remarks: "I am sick of you losers!"

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé 's mom Tina Knowles called out the critics who accused Bey of bleaching her skin!

Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles (l) came to her daughter's defense after the singer was accused of bleaching her skin. © Collage: JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

On Tuesday, the 69-year-old defended her oldest daughter on Instagram after fans suggested that the 41-year-old entertainer lightened her skin for the Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé LA premiere.



Knowles shared a clip that highlighted Bey throughout the years, starting with a photo from the event where the Break My Soul artist rocked platinum hair.

This platinum look was at the center of an intense online debate – and Mama Knowles had something to say about it.

"Came across this today and decided to post it after seeing all of the stupid ignorant self, hating racist statements about her, lightening her skin, and wearing platinum hair wanting to be white," she began.

"She does a film, called the renaissance, where the whole theme is silver with silver hair, a silver carpet, and suggested silver attire and you bozos decide that she's trying to be a white woman and is bleaching her skin?" Knowles continued, adding it's "sad" that people "continue the stupid narrative with hate and jealousy."