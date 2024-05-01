Beyoncé's daughter Blue Ivy Carter lands her first major movie role!

Los Angeles, California - Get ready, world! Beyoncé 's mini-me Blue Ivy Carter has landed her first big movie role.

Beyoncé's (r.) mini-me Blue Ivy Carter (l.) will be joining her mom on the big screen for the upcoming Disney prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.

Earlier this week, it was announced that the 12-year-old has joined the voice cast for the upcoming Disney movie Lion King live-action prequel, Mufasa: The Lion King.

The 42-year-old Cowboy Carter artist will be reprising her role as Queen Nala, aka the wife of Simba, from the 2019 Lion King remake.

Bey and Jay-Z's eldest daughter will be portraying Princess Kiara, the daughter of King Simba and his wife.

The newest Lion King film will explore Mufasa's origin story and his childhood with brother-turned-nemesis Scar.



The teaser trailer for the Disney movie dropped on Monday, featuring Aaron Pierre voicing Mufasa while Donald Glover is also set to return as Simba.

Though this is Blue Ivy's first big screen role, the pre-teen is hardly a stranger when it comes to the arts.