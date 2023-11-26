Beyoncé debuts stunning new hair at star-studded Renaissance film premiere

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé celebrated her upcoming concert movie , Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé, in style with a star-studded Los Angeles premiere on Saturday.

Beyoncé celebrated the upcoming release of Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé with a star-studded premiere in Los Angeles. © Collage: screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

The 42-year-old singer stunned in a custom chrome gown by Versace, debuting a new platinum blonde hair color as well.

Joining the woman of the hour was a slew of A-list guests, including Kris Jenner, Halle and Chloë Bailey, Lupita N'yongo, Tyler Perry, and more.

Lizzo also graced the premiere, opting for a white crop top and ruffled skirt set, in her first red carpet appearance since the bombshell misconduct lawsuit from several of her former dancers.

Despite the scandal, the Halo artist has been supportive of Lizzo, continuing to give her a shout-out during her performances of Break My Soul (The Queens Remix) on the Renaissance World Tour.

After breaking the internet with their team-up at The Eras Tour concert film premiere, Taylor Swift and Beyoncé unfortunately did not get to share another reunion, as the former is still on the road and was busy performing in São Paulo.

A London premiere for the highly-anticipated flick, which features both performances and behind-the-scenes footage from Bey's record-breaking stadium tour, will be held on November 30.