Beyoncé drops stunning new trailer for Renaissance concert film

Los Angeles, California - Hey Mrs. Carter! Beyoncé has released a new trailer for her upcoming concert movie , Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé.

Beyoncé has shared a new look at her upcoming concert film, Renaissance: A Film By Beyoncé. © IMAGO / Everett Collection

Driver roll up the partition, please, because the 41-year-old multi-hyphenate entertainer is back!

On Thursday, Bey dropped a brand-new preview for her Renaissance concert film, giving fans an even more personal look at her ground-breaking tour.

"In this world that is very male-dominated, I've had to be really tough," she says in the trailer.

"To balance motherhood and being on this stage. It just reminds me of who I really am."

The preview's caption reads, "RENAISSANCE: A FILM BY BEYONCÉ accentuates the journey of RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR, from its inception to the opening in Stockholm, Sweden, to the finale in Kansas City, Missouri."

"It is about Beyoncé's intention, hard work, involvement in every aspect of the production, her creative mind and purpose to create her legacy, and master her craft."