Beyoncé's Renaissance tour responds to DC trains service delays in style!

Beyoncé (r.) thrilled fans by paying for Washington DC to extend public transportation so fans could get home after weather delayed the start of her show. © Collage: JONATHAN NACKSTRAND / AFP & Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Due to stormy weather conditions, FedEx Field in North Englewood, Maryland, issued a shelter-in-place warning on social media before showtime, delaying the massive production by hours.



The Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority extended Metro service hours past their scheduled end time to allow fans to use public transit to get home.



And Queen Bey picked up the tab for the extra time.



"Metro will extend the last train by an extra hour beyond the extended closing previously announced," the rail system stated in a press release. "The extended time means the #BeyHive can stay for the 'Party' and still get home on Metro."



"The additional hour will be funded by the Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit, and other operational expenses," the statement added.