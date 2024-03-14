Beyoncé sends heartfelt gift to young fan after viral Texas Hold 'Em cover

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé gave the sweetest gift to a seven-year-old fan who did a stunning cover of the pop star's country song , Texas Hold 'Em.

Beyoncé sent a sweet gift to her seven-year-old fan! © Michael loccisano / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, Zoë Erianna's family shared the 42-year-old singer's gift that she received after Bey saw the young starlet's cover of her new country hit.



The clip, which was posted two weeks ago, featured the America's Got Talent tot recreating the track on a keyboard.

Though it wasn't easy, the young starlet still managed to produce a version of the song's instrumental that sounds nearly identical to the original.

Queen Bey apparently caught wind of the clip and sent little Zoë a large bouquet of white flowers, along with a sweet note that read, "Your rendition of 'Texas Hold 'Em' brought me so much joy. You are brilliant, please keep it up."

Zoë also expressed thanks for the flowers, saying, "It feels exciting and happy and I’m so happy that she sent this to me."