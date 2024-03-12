Beyoncé reveals long-awaited title of country album Act II!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has finally confirmed the title of her upcoming country album !

Beyoncé has dropped the title for her country-themed album, Cowboy Carter. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

The Beyhive can rejoice as the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate entertainer announced on Tuesday the complete title for her country-themed project: Cowboy Carter!

Bey dropped the news via her Instagram story, which featured a photo of a horse saddle with a red, white, and blue sash bearing the title.

The post also includes a link to the her website where fans can pre-order physical copies of the album and Cowboy Carter-themed merchandise.

The anticipated album, which Bey has been teasing with her recent "cowboycore" fashion, is the long-awaited Act II to her 2022 Renaissance album.

Beyoncé confirmed the album's release date during the 2024 Super Bowl with a Verizon commercial and continued the hype by dropping two singles from the project, Texas Hold 'Em and 16 Carriages, with the former making her the first Black woman to top the country charts.

It's also rumored that the Virgo Superstar singer's cover of Dolly Parton's iconic track, Jolene, could also be on the album.