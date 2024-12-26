Beyoncé rocks out at epic NFL Christmas halftime show – and teases a huge new project!
Houston, Texas - Megastar Beyoncé shared a mysterious announcement on Instagram parallel to her performance at the NFL halftime show in Houston which was broadcast on Netflix. Could a new album be on the horizon?
The 43-year-old posted a video that ends with the date January 14, 2025 – when the icon may release a new project.
She released her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter in March and performed songs from the album live for the first time during the half-time break of the football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans.
The superstar rode into the Texans' stadium on a white horse and put on a show lasting more than ten minutes.
Several guest stars who contributed to her album were present in Houston, including Post Malone.
However, one performance in particular caused a stir – Blue Ivy Carter, the 12-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z (55), danced alongside her mother in the stadium!
Is Beyoncé working on an album trilogy?
Beyoncé had said in the past that she had written a whole series of songs during the pandemic that she wanted to release as a trilogy.
The first two parts have already been released with the albums Renaissance and Cowboy Carter.
It would therefore come as no surprise if the third part were to follow.
In the announcement on Instagram, she is sitting on a horse – just like on the covers of her two previous albums.
In the past, Beyoncé has often caused a stir with appearances at football games.
In 2013, she brought her former Destiny's Child bandmates Kelly Rowland (43) and Michelle Williams (45) on stage for her Super Bowl performance.
At Coldplay's Super Bowl concert in 2016, she surprised everyone with a guest appearance in a black outfit and performed a song with a group of dancers in which she criticized racism. Some saw the performance as a reference to the Black Panther movement.
Finally, she announced her latest album in a commercial during the 2024 Super Bowl. What do you think – is a new album coming soon?
Cover photo: ALEX SLITZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP