Beyoncé rocks out at epic NFL Christmas halftime show – and teases a huge new project!

Houston, Texas - Megastar Beyoncé shared a mysterious announcement on Instagram parallel to her performance at the NFL halftime show in Houston which was broadcast on Netflix . Could a new album be on the horizon?

Megastar Beyoncé shared a mysterious announcement on Instagram parallel to her performance at the NFL halftime show in Houston which was broadcast on Netflix. © ALEX SLITZ / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 43-year-old posted a video that ends with the date January 14, 2025 – when the icon may release a new project.

She released her eighth studio album Cowboy Carter in March and performed songs from the album live for the first time during the half-time break of the football game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Houston Texans.

The superstar rode into the Texans' stadium on a white horse and put on a show lasting more than ten minutes.

Several guest stars who contributed to her album were present in Houston, including Post Malone.

However, one performance in particular caused a stir – Blue Ivy Carter, the 12-year-old daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z (55), danced alongside her mother in the stadium!