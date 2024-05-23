Beyoncé slapped with copyright lawsuit over hit Renaissance song!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé , Jay-Z, and Big Freedia have all been accused of copyright infringement for the hit track Break My Soul.

Beyoncé has been accused of copying a term used by another group in her hit single, Break My Soul. © Screenshot/Instagram/@beyonce

On Wednesday, USA Today reported that the 42-year-old multi-hyphenate artist, her hubby, and the reality star are all named in a new lawsuit over the usage of the phrase "release a wiggle."

While Break My Soul samples Freedia's song, Explode by Freedia, the group Da Showstoppaz is alleging that the "queen of bound" stole the copyright of their 2002 single, Release a Wiggle.

The suit alleges that the Cowboy Carter hitmaker's "unique and distinctive lyrics and musical composition" were originally created by the New Orleans-based group.

The complaint further added, "Defendants used plaintiffs' words, melody, and musical arrangement from their copyrighted works. Any reasonable person listening to Release a Wiggle and Explode would conclude that the songs are substantially similar."

Da Showstoppaz members are asking to be added to the credits of both Explode and Break My Soul, plus future royalties and damages.