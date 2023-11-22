Rihanna makes heart-stopping appearance at F1 Grand Prix in Vegas
Las Vegas, Nevada - Start your engines! Rihanna pulled up to this year's Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix with her boo A$AP Rocky.
Vroom vroom!
The 35-year-old Fenty mogul and her baby daddy turned heads when they arrived together at the star-studded motor racing event held at the Las Vegas Strip Circuit on Saturday.
RiRi's fashionable look oozed rockstar vibes, with the mom of two sporting a black leather jacket with a black hoodie half-unzipped to reveal a black bra and a pair of metallic-gray Balenciaga pantaleggings.
The We Found Love singer is still rocking her blonde tresses, which were styled in sexy loose waves and later seen in a sky-high bun. She completed the look with black visor shades and a silver embellished choker.
Meanwhile, the ASAP Forever rapper, who shares two sons with RiRi, was photographed wearing dark denim jeans, a white T-shirt, light jacket, plus orange and gray racing gloves.
Rihanna posed with fans for pics at the event and was even caught on camera wearing a headset while watching the race.
Rihanna and Rocky's date night follows the rapper's court appearance earlier this week for his 2021 assault charge and rumors the pop star could be pregnant again.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/X/@gabgonebad