Beyoncé drops new Cowboy Carter tour dates as Jay-Z brings kids to Super Bowl LIX

Beyoncé has kicked off the new week with more stadium shows on her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour that now includes two more London sets, plus Paris!

By Elyse Johnson

Los Angeles, California - Bey-haw! Beyoncé has added more dates to her anticipated Cowboy Carter tour.

Beyoncé has added more US and International dates for her upcoming Cowboy Carter tour.
The Grammy winner was noticeably absent from this year's Super Bowl, but for good reason!

On Monday, it was announced that Bey added five new US and International-based stadium shows to her Cowboy Carter tour!

Per Just Jared, the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker has added two extra nights in London, plus a third night in Chicago, Paris, and Atlanta.

Bey will kick off her 22-show run in April with her first show in Los Angeles, with tickets officially going on sale this Friday.

But for those who want to get a jump on this rodeo, there will be plenty of pre-sale packages available as early as Tuesday!

While the Jolene artist prepares to take over the globe again, her hubby Jay-Z and their two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, made a rare appearance at the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday evening.

The Carters pulled up to the big sports event in matching black attires and greeted fans before the big game.

