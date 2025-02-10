Beyoncé drops new Cowboy Carter tour dates as Jay-Z brings kids to Super Bowl LIX

Los Angeles, California - Bey-haw! Beyoncé has added more dates to her anticipated Cowboy Carter tour .

The Grammy winner was noticeably absent from this year's Super Bowl, but for good reason!

On Monday, it was announced that Bey added five new US and International-based stadium shows to her Cowboy Carter tour!

Per Just Jared, the Texas Hold 'Em hitmaker has added two extra nights in London, plus a third night in Chicago, Paris, and Atlanta.

Bey will kick off her 22-show run in April with her first show in Los Angeles, with tickets officially going on sale this Friday.

But for those who want to get a jump on this rodeo, there will be plenty of pre-sale packages available as early as Tuesday!

While the Jolene artist prepares to take over the globe again, her hubby Jay-Z and their two daughters, Blue Ivy and Rumi, made a rare appearance at the Super Bowl LIX on Sunday evening.