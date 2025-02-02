Beyoncé makes major announcement on Cowboy Carter Tour ahead of Grammys

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has announced her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, which could see her album of the same name become the most decorated in the awards’ history.

Beyoncé has announced a 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour just ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, California. © IMAGO / Bestimage

The 43-year-old announced the tour in a post on Instagram with a short video of a light-up billboard, followed by another post with an image of the herself.

No further details of tour dates and locations have been announced.

The news comes ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, at which Beyoncé is the most recognized artist with 11 nominations.

The nominations mean her eighth album, released in 2024, could beat the record held by Santana's Supernatural, which received nine awards in 2000, as the most successful LP in Grammys history.

Cowboy Carter is nominated for album of the year, a title Beyoncé has never won, having previously failed with 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade, and 2022’s Renaissance.