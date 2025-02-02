Beyoncé makes major announcement on Cowboy Carter Tour ahead of Grammys
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé has announced her 2025 Cowboy Carter Tour ahead of Sunday’s Grammy Awards ceremony, which could see her album of the same name become the most decorated in the awards’ history.
The 43-year-old announced the tour in a post on Instagram with a short video of a light-up billboard, followed by another post with an image of the herself.
No further details of tour dates and locations have been announced.
The news comes ahead of the 67th Grammy Awards in Los Angeles, at which Beyoncé is the most recognized artist with 11 nominations.
The nominations mean her eighth album, released in 2024, could beat the record held by Santana's Supernatural, which received nine awards in 2000, as the most successful LP in Grammys history.
Cowboy Carter is nominated for album of the year, a title Beyoncé has never won, having previously failed with 2008’s I Am… Sasha Fierce, 2013’s Beyoncé, 2016’s Lemonade, and 2022’s Renaissance.
Beyoncé and Taylor Swift battle it out for album of the year
The former Destiny’s Child member faces stiff competition for the top album award from Taylor Swift, whose The Tortured Poets Department has been nominated – and who made Grammy history in 2024 as the first person to win album of the year four times with Midnights.
The pair will also square off against Charli XCX’s Brat, Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet, Billie Eilish’s Hit Me Hard And Soft, and Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess for the award.
One of Cowboy Carter’s singles, Texas Hold ‘Em, is up for the record of the year, song of the year, and country song of the year.
Beyoncé made history during the Grammys ceremony in 2023, securing the most awards won in a lifetime after picking up her 32nd award.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage