Beyoncé pays tribute to "beloved queen" Tina Turner

Paris, France - Beyoncé got understandably emotional while honoring the late music icon Tina Turner after the singer's passing.

Beyoncé (l.) paid tribute to the late Tina Turner after she tragically passed away this week. © collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Wednesday, the 41-year-old singer paid tribute to the queen of Rock 'n' Roll after it was announced that she had died at the of 83.

Bey, who was a longtime fan and mentee of Tina, wrote on her website: "My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I'm so grateful for your inspiration, and all the ways you have paved the way.”

The Love on Top artist continued, "You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion.

"We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done."

The message was accompanied by a photo of the pair holding hands and bowing at the 50th Grammy Awards in 2008, where they performed Tina's signature track, Proud Mary, together.



The River Deep singer's rep confirmed in a statement that the iconic star peacefully passed away after "a long illness in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland."