Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour experiences delays and setlist hiccups

Brussels, Belgium - Beyoncé 's 100-date Renaissance World Tour is officially up and running. Well, sort of.

Beyoncé's Renaissance World Tour kicked off in Stockholm on May 10. © Collage: IMAGO / Cover-Images

The Renaissance World Tour kicked off last week with two shows in Stockholm and two in Brussels. However, those who attended after opening night had different experiences.

Whether due to a late start, curfew issues, or technical difficulties, several songs have failed to take place during Beyoncé's multi-hour show.

On opening night, which took place at the Friends Arena in Stockholm on May 10, Beyoncé sang THIQUE, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND, and Drunk in Love, the latter of which included a significant lift element similar to her performance in Dubai.

However, Beyoncé took the stage roughly one hour late on night two. Per various reports by fan accounts on Twitter such as BeyLegion, Friends Arena has a strict 11:30 PM curfew.

Though some assumed Beyoncé would pay the fines and give her loyal BeyHive the full show they paid for, that didn't occur. Instead, she cut the entire sixth act of the show, which features performances of – you guessed it – THIQUE, ALL UP IN YOUR MIND, and Drunk in Love.



Concertgoers attending the Grammy winner's shows at King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels over the weekend were met with similar delays and the cutting down of Beyoncé's original 37-song setlist.

Though no word has come from Beyoncé's official camp about the delayed starts and the altering of night one's setlist, many members of the BeyHive are speculating about plausible reasons for both on social media.