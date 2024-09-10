Beyoncé praises Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and more artists she's been loving!
Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé shouted out the next generation of the music industry, and she name-dropped collaborator Miley Cyrus, rising star Sabrina Carpenter, and more!
In her buzzy Tuesday interview with GQ Magazine, Bey was asked what is currently inspiring her in music.
Her answer did not disappoint: "I love and respect all of the female singers-songwriters who are out right now."
Women supporting women, baby!
The Texas Hold 'Em singer continued with some more examples, including "Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp."
"I love Doechii and GloRilla... I really like Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter, and I think that Thee Sacred Souls and Chappell Roan are talented and interesting," Bey continued.
Finally, she added, "I'm obsessed with my backseat baby.... I'm a Smiler."
"Backseat baby" is a cheeky reference to Bey's hit collab with Miley for Cowboy Carter, II MOST WANTED.
"I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I die / Smoke out the window, flyin' down the 405 / I'll be your backseat baby, drivin' you crazy / Anytime you like," they sing.
Beyoncé still loves the oldies
Despite loving the latest hit songs, the Love on Top artist is still a fan of the old guard.
"The truth is, I spend most of my time listening to the classics, like Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, and music from artists on the Stax label," Beyoncé gushed.
"I just watched that documentary. It's so good! I highly recommend it," she added.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mileycyrus, @beyonce, & @sabrinacarpenter