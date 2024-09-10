Beyoncé praises Miley Cyrus, Sabrina Carpenter, and more artists she's been loving!

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé shouted out the next generation of the music industry, and she name-dropped collaborator Miley Cyrus , rising star Sabrina Carpenter , and more!

In her buzzy Tuesday interview with GQ Magazine, Bey was asked what is currently inspiring her in music.



Her answer did not disappoint: "I love and respect all of the female singers-songwriters who are out right now."

Women supporting women, baby!

The Texas Hold 'Em singer continued with some more examples, including "Raye, Victoria Monét, Sasha Keable, Chloe x Halle, and Reneé Rapp."

"I love Doechii and GloRilla... I really like Please Please Please by Sabrina Carpenter, and I think that Thee Sacred Souls and Chappell Roan are talented and interesting," Bey continued.

Finally, she added, "I'm obsessed with my backseat baby.... I'm a Smiler."

"Backseat baby" is a cheeky reference to Bey's hit collab with Miley for Cowboy Carter, II MOST WANTED.

"I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I die / Smoke out the window, flyin' down the 405 / I'll be your backseat baby, drivin' you crazy / Anytime you like," they sing.