Miley Cyrus gushes over Beyoncé collab: "Thank you Beyoncé"

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is a long-time Beyoncé fan, and her admiration for the superstar only got stronger after they collaborated on a duet for Bey's new country music album, Cowboy Carter.

Miley Cyrus (r.) thanked Beyoncé (l.) from the bottom of her heart after collaborating together on Bey's new country album, Cowboy Carter. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mileycyrus & @beyonce

It's the duet we didn't know we needed until we had it.

On Friday, Miley took to Instagram to express her deep respect for Beyoncé.

"I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her," the Flowers singer wrote.

"My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her."

She continued, "Thank you Beyoncé. You’re everything & more. Love you."

Miley joined Beyoncé on one of 27 tracks called II Most Wanted for the 42-year-old singer's latest country music album Cowboy Carter.

The new album has been met with intense anticipation and even a bit of some "questionable backlash," per HuffPost, as she ventures into country music.

However, her lead single Texas Hold 'Em has already secured the Renaissance artist's position as the first Black woman to get a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.