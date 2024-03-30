Miley Cyrus gushes over Beyoncé collab: "Thank you Beyoncé"
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is a long-time Beyoncé fan, and her admiration for the superstar only got stronger after they collaborated on a duet for Bey's new country music album, Cowboy Carter.
It's the duet we didn't know we needed until we had it.
On Friday, Miley took to Instagram to express her deep respect for Beyoncé.
"I’ve loved Beyoncé since long before I had the opportunity to meet & work with her," the Flowers singer wrote.
"My admiration runs so much deeper now that I’ve created along side of her."
She continued, "Thank you Beyoncé. You’re everything & more. Love you."
Miley joined Beyoncé on one of 27 tracks called II Most Wanted for the 42-year-old singer's latest country music album Cowboy Carter.
The new album has been met with intense anticipation and even a bit of some "questionable backlash," per HuffPost, as she ventures into country music.
However, her lead single Texas Hold 'Em has already secured the Renaissance artist's position as the first Black woman to get a No. 1 hit on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart.
Fans are obsessed with Miley Cyrus' duet with Beyoncé!
"the duo i didnt know i needed so much," one fan wrote on Miley's Instagram post.
Another commented, "the harmonies are pristine," while others agreed that their collab is the "Best song on the album!!! Hands down!"
"YALL HAVE TO PERFORM THIS LIVE TOGETHER !!!!" another wrote.
Even Bey's mom Tina Knowles stated that the duet between the two is currently her favorite song on the album!
"It makes me cry almost every time it reminds me of my friendships," she captioned her latest Instagram post.
"Their voices are so beautiful together."
Could a live performance of II Most Wanted be on the cards for the talented duo soon? Fans can only hope!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@mileycyrus & @beyonce