Chappell Roan posts from VMAs rehearsal after cancelled concerts controversy

New York, New York - Chappell Roan has confirmed she's busy with rehearsals for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards after facing significant heat from fans for canceling two concerts at the last minute due to "scheduling conflicts."

The 26-year-old star dropped a new photo to her Instagram story Monday, giving a peek behind the scenes of her performance preparations for the awards show.

"I am in @vmas rehearsals guys," the photo's caption read.

Though her performance at the 2024 ceremony was confirmed several weeks ago, her recent concert cancellations have stirred up speculation that she ditched her own shows to sing at the VMAs.

The canceled European dates fall a week before the star-studded ceremony, leaving many fans to see the timeline as evidence that the VMAs were behind the "scheduling conflicts" she cited as the reason for the cancellations.

With Chappell's rehearsal post coming the day before her now-scrapped Paris show, it seems the singer has confirmed that the VMAs were indeed behind the scheduling conflicts in question.