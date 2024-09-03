Chappell Roan posts from VMAs rehearsal after cancelled concerts controversy
New York, New York - Chappell Roan has confirmed she's busy with rehearsals for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards after facing significant heat from fans for canceling two concerts at the last minute due to "scheduling conflicts."
The 26-year-old star dropped a new photo to her Instagram story Monday, giving a peek behind the scenes of her performance preparations for the awards show.
"I am in @vmas rehearsals guys," the photo's caption read.
Though her performance at the 2024 ceremony was confirmed several weeks ago, her recent concert cancellations have stirred up speculation that she ditched her own shows to sing at the VMAs.
The canceled European dates fall a week before the star-studded ceremony, leaving many fans to see the timeline as evidence that the VMAs were behind the "scheduling conflicts" she cited as the reason for the cancellations.
With Chappell's rehearsal post coming the day before her now-scrapped Paris show, it seems the singer has confirmed that the VMAs were indeed behind the scheduling conflicts in question.
Did Chappell Roan cancel her shows to perform at the VMAs?
"chappell i love you but this is a TERRIBLE look when a couple days ago you just said 'scheduling conflicts,'" one fan said of the new photo.
"idk i defended her for cancelling those shows for the vmas bc... its the vmas but she's really pushing her luck at this point," another said.
After her performance at the awards show on September 11, Chappell is still expected to head to the UK to play in Manchester two days later.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan & Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP