Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles opens up about devastating diagnosis
New York, New York - Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.
The 71-year-old went public with her story during Tuesday's episode of CBS Mornings.
Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Tina had missed a routine mammogram appointment, which she made up for last year.
During the screening, doctors discovered two tumors in her left breast, one of which was non-cancerous, but the other was already stage 1 cancer.
"I've always tried to take care of myself," Tina told host Gayle King. "I just... was in disbelief."
Thankfully, Tina was able to undergo a lumpectomy to remove the tumor and has been cancer-free ever since.
She admitted she was quite "nervous" ahead of the surgery, at which point her famous daughters arrived to cheer her up!
Tina Knowles gets candid about batting breast cancer
Solange played a viral video to brighten her mom's spirit, and sure enough, the 38-year-old's idea paid off.
"I start laughing. I get out of my head. ... Then I said, 'I'm just so happy that y'all are here,'" Tina recalled.
"And I thought about the song Walk With Me, which they used to sing all the time."
Tina returned to the public eye in October, when she was honored at Glamour's 2024 Woman of the Year event.
As the grandmother of four explained, she wanted to accept the award in person and celebrate her new phase of life.
"A lot of my life, I just refused to be recognized. I would never take an award," Tina said. "I would never want the attention to me… and this was my saying, 'I deserve this.'"
Cover photo: PRESLEY ANN GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP