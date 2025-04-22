Beyoncé's mom Tina Knowles opens up about devastating diagnosis

New York, New York - Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé and Solange Knowles, has revealed that she was diagnosed with breast cancer last year.

© PRESLEY ANN GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICAGetty Images via AFP

The 71-year-old went public with her story during Tuesday's episode of CBS Mornings.

Amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Tina had missed a routine mammogram appointment, which she made up for last year.

During the screening, doctors discovered two tumors in her left breast, one of which was non-cancerous, but the other was already stage 1 cancer.

"I've always tried to take care of myself," Tina told host Gayle King. "I just... was in disbelief."

Thankfully, Tina was able to undergo a lumpectomy to remove the tumor and has been cancer-free ever since.

She admitted she was quite "nervous" ahead of the surgery, at which point her famous daughters arrived to cheer her up!