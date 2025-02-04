Did Beyoncé suffer a wardrobe malfunction at 2025 Grammys?
Los Angeles, California - Queen Beyoncé finally won her well-deserved Album of the Year award at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, but did you catch her blink-and-you'll-miss-it wardrobe malfunction?
Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the Cowboy Carter artist could be seen with a subtle wardrobe malfunction while standing onstage to accept her Best Country Album win.
As she gave a speech of thanks, it seemed like some white underwire from her Schiaparelli gown was stabbing her in the chest – something that other fans noticed her hubby Jay-Z warning her about right before she made her way to the stage.
Oof! Anybody who's experienced that particularly unpleasant fashion issue can agree that Bey was a real trooper.
"Who dressed her? Her bra wire is popping out," said someone in a viral video showing the situation. "Who did this? Who did this to her? That was sabotage. Absolute sabotage."
"We all know what that bra wire stab feel like," laughed another.
All signs of the underwire were gone by the time the TEXAS HOLD 'EM singer won her very first Album of the Year Grammy, however.
Thank goodness for that, at least!
Cover photo: Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP & Amy Sussman/Getty Images/AFP Amy Sussman / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP