Did Beyoncé suffer a wardrobe malfunction at 2025 Grammys?

Queen Beyoncé finally won her well-deserved Album of the Year award at the 2025 Grammys on Sunday, but did you catch her blink-and-you'll-miss-it wardrobe malfunction? © Collage: AMY SUSSMAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

Eagle-eyed viewers noticed that the Cowboy Carter artist could be seen with a subtle wardrobe malfunction while standing onstage to accept her Best Country Album win.

As she gave a speech of thanks, it seemed like some white underwire from her Schiaparelli gown was stabbing her in the chest – something that other fans noticed her hubby Jay-Z warning her about right before she made her way to the stage.

Oof! Anybody who's experienced that particularly unpleasant fashion issue can agree that Bey was a real trooper.

"Who dressed her? Her bra wire is popping out," said someone in a viral video showing the situation. "Who did this? Who did this to her? That was sabotage. Absolute sabotage."

"We all know what that bra wire stab feel like," laughed another.