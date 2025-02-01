Why won't the Grammys give Beyoncé Album or Record of the Year? Explaining the beef

New York, New York - Beyoncé is the most decorated artist in Grammys history, and her album releases have both triggered cultural earthquakes and reshaped music industry norms – but few artists have ever been snubbed so conspicuously by the Recording Academy.

Beyoncé accepts the Best Dance/Electronic Music Album award for Renaissance onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. © Frazer Harrison/Getty Images/AFP Frazer Harrison / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

For all her trailblazing accomplishments, Beyoncé has never won the prestigious prizes for best album or record.

Once again on Sunday, she will head to the Grammys gala with the most chances to win, after Cowboy Carter – her genre-spanning, sociopolitically charged conversation piece of an album – dropped last spring to critical acclaim.

It earned her a fifth nomination for Album of the Year: in years past, she has lost to Taylor Swift, Beck, Adele, and most recently Harry Styles.

As for Record of the Year, this is her ninth shot at a golden gramophone.

And in a glaringly consistent pattern, nearly all of Beyoncé's losses have been to white pop and rock artists.

"If she wins the Album of the Year category for Cowboy Carter, it would be – for me, personally – similar to when Barack Obama won the presidency," said Birgitta Johnson, a professor of African American studies and music history at the University of South Carolina.

For Johnson, Grammy voters tend to dismiss collaborative projects, which is Beyoncé's bread and butter: the megastar showcases Black music and traditions while elevating fellow artists.

Musicologist Lauron Kehrer seconded that point, citing Beyoncé's 2015 loss to Beck for Album of the Year; the chatter afterward was that while Beyoncé worked with a team, Beck put the album together himself.

Voter "values have been more aligned with white-dominated genres like rock and alternative," said Kehrer. "When we look at pop and R&B and other genres, they take a more collaborative approach – but that approach to collaboration hasn't really been valued by Grammy voters."

And though the Grammys have increased the number of contenders in the top categories – it used to be five, was bumped to 10, and is currently eight – in a bid to promote diversity, the change has actually meant votes are split to a degree that people of color and less conventional artists still rarely win.

"All those things are coming into play when it comes to Beyoncé, this iconic global star that keeps missing this particular brass ring," Johnson said.