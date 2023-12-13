Oprah reveals she felt "pressure" to cast Beyoncé and Rihanna in The Color Purple

Los Angeles, California - Oprah Winfrey has opened up about feeling pressured to cast Beyoncé and Rihanna in the upcoming musical film , The Color Purple.

Oprah Winfrey shared that Beyoncé (r) and Rihanna (l) were proposed casting choices in the upcoming musical film, The Color Purple. © Collage: EMMA MCINTYRE & FREDERIC J. BROWN & MATT WINKELMEYER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

On Tuesday, the 69-year-old media mogul dished to The Hollywood Reporter about the "expectations" that came with the increasing production cost for the new musical adaption.

"To be completely honest about it, if you were doing this film for $30 or $40 million, the interest in the cast would be very different," Oprah began.

She explained that "once the film moved to $90 to $100 million," then everybody "wants us to bring Beyoncé or can you get Rihanna'."

"So we're sitting in a room saying, 'Listen, we love Beyoncé. We love Rihanna, but there are other actors who can do this job," the former TV host shared.

She added that while many advised her that the Renaissance artist and the Fenty founder would be "busy this year," she noted that "It wasn't even a negotiation because you're not getting Beyoncé."