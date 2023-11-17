Oprah opens up on childhood sex abuse trauma ahead of The Color Purple release

Los Angeles, California - Oprah Winfrey said The Color Purple helped her cope with the trauma of being raped when she was a young girl as the star introduced a new film based on Alice Walker's acclaimed novel Thursday.

Oprah revealed what The Color Purple means to her ahead of the release of a new musical based on the novel. © ROY ROCHLIN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The musical is the second big-screen adaptation, after Steven Spielberg's 1985 drama, and again portrays the hardships and sexual abuse faced by Black women in the South during the early 20th century.



"From the very first time I read The Color Purple it was a blessing in my life – because until that time I didn't know that there was language for what had happened to me," Winfrey said after a screening in Los Angeles.

"I had been raped and had a child at 14, who later died, and I did not have any language to explain what that was."

"That book was the first time that there was a story about me."