December movie + TV release radar: Percy Jackson, Aquaman, and more close out 2023!

From Aquaman to The Color Purple, this December is the gift that keeps on giving with these new releases that will surely bring the cheer this holiday season.

By Elyse Johnson

Get ready to close out 2023 with these fresh movies and TV series coming this December!

This holiday season, catch these fresh releases coming to theaters and streaming services everywhere. © Collage: IMAGO / Landmark Media & Picturelux & Landmark Media Christmas is coming early thanks to these exciting releases coming to big and small screens everywhere. As the year comes to an end, there's no better way to kick off the holiday season than with these highly-anticipated flicks and shows. From the origins of Wily Wonka to Percy Jackson and his teenage band of demigods, there's something for every entertainment coming this month. Here are four unmissable releases coming this December that everyone should watch!

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom

Jason Momoa returns as Aquaman in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, which is the final installment of the DC Extended Universe, is finally upon us! Jason Momoa returns as Arthur Curry, AKA Aquaman, who has now taken up the mantle as ruler of the kingdom of Atlantis. But his new life is threatened when the Black Manta, reprised by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, returns for revenge. Though Momoa isn't set to return as Aquaman in James Gunn's new DC Universe, there's still plenty of surprises for fans to look forward to in the upcoming sequel.

Will Aquaman save his new kingdom? Find out when Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom splashes into theaters on December 20.

Wonka

Timothée Chalamet invites viewers to a world of pure imagination as a young Willy Wonka in the upcoming musical, Wonka. © IMAGO / Picturelux Timothée Chalamet is clearly the star to watch as the young actor already has many blockbuster hits under his belt. Now comes his most anticipated role as a young Willy Wonka in the fantasy-musical Wonka. The film follows the humble beginnings of the eccentric chocolate maker and how he created his world of pure imagination. Early reviews have already hailed Chalamet's performance and the movie itself. Therefore, all that's left is to be at theaters on December 15 when Wonka debuts!

Percy Jackson and the Olympians

Walker Scobell stars as Percy Jackson in the upcoming Disney+ series, Percy Jackson and the Olympians. © IMAGO / Landmark Media Another beloved series that's getting a new spin is Percy Jackson and the Olympians, which will debut a new TV adaptation on Disney+. Based on the books of the same name by Rick Riordan, the latest iteration follows 12-year-old demigod Percy Jackson, portrayed by Walker Scobell, who is accused by the Greek god Zeus of stealing his thunderbolt. Newcomers Leah Sava Jeffries and Aryan Simhadri join the main cast as Percy's BFFs, Annabeth and Grover, respectively. The series debuted a special screening at this year's New York Comic Con, and while we can't spoil much, you don't want to miss this new show! Catch Percy Jackson and the Olympians when it debuts on Disney+ December 20.

The Color Purple

Will Fantasia Barrino's film debut in The Color Purple lead her to her first Oscar nomination? © IMAGO / Landmark Media With Oscar season right around the corner, the upcoming musical period drama, The Color Purple, has a few strong contenders to take home the gold! Fantasia Barrino makes her film debut in the newest adaptation of Alice Johnson's book and the musical of the same name. Set in the early 1900s, Barrino stars as Celie, a young African-American woman forced into a marriage with Albert "Mister" Johnson, played by Colman Domingo. Rounding out the ensemble cast are Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, Danielle Brooks, and Ciara.