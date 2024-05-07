Beyoncé bares her booty in newest cowboycore look

Los Angeles, California - Beyoncé may have skipped out on the 2024 Met Gala , but she's still sticking to her cowgirl fashion trend!

Beyoncé bared her cheeks in her latest Western-themed fit. © Screenshot/instagram/Beyoncé

The 42-year-old Cowboy Carter artist showed why she'll be a shotgun rider till the day she dies in her latest Instagram dump.

On Monday, Bey sported a gray monochrome attire that included a coat, a furry turtleneck, a form-fitting bodysuit, and backless leather chaps.

The bottoms were adorned with a silver belt buckle, plus a lace-up thong detail at the back and metallic snaps that went up her pants.

Beyoncé completed the Western-inspired look with a suede cowboy hat, black shades, and silver earrings.

The daring look will certainly make her native state of Texas proud, but it doesn't explain why the Renaissance hitmaker skipped out on the annual fashion event!

Bey hasn't attended the Met since 2016, and with her recent album's success, there was hope that the Texas Hold'Em artist would bring her cowgirl era to the yearly occasion.